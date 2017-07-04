This Week's Xbox One And Xbox 360 Deals With Gold Revealed

Alongside the massive Xbox Ultimate Game Sale, Microsoft has rolled out the latest weekly deals for Xbox One and Xbox 360 on Xbox Live.

On Xbox One, lots of Rocket League DLC is marked down, including the NBA Flag Pack and a lot of cars such as Triton, Proteus, Marauder, and the Hot Wheels Bone Shaker. Additionally, Worms Anniversary Edition and Dragon Ball Xenoverse are marked down.

Moving to Xbox 360, a number of Worms titles are marked down, including Worms 2: Armageddon, Worms Revolution, and Worms Ultimate Mayhem. Additionally, Samurai Warriors 2 and Warriors Orochi 2 are discounted this week.

All of this week's deals are good through July 10, and some require an Xbox Live Gold membership. Go to Major Nelson's blog to see a full rundown of all of this week's Xbox One and Xbox 360 Deals With Gold offers, where you can also find local pricing.

As for the Xbox Ultimate Game Sale, there are hundreds of deals available. The deals--see a rundown of them here--are good until July 10 as well.