Massive Xbox Digital Sale Begins, All Deals Revealed

Right on schedule, the massive Xbox Live Ultimate Game Sale has started today, June 30. The sale pretty much lives up to its name, feature deals on more than 350 games, hardware, and accessories spanning the Xbox Store, the Windows Store, and the Microsoft Store. For the game deals, Xbox Live Gold members can enjoy discounts of up to 70%, while everyone else can take advantage of offers of up to 60% off.

Some of the titles discounted in the Ultimate Game Sale include Battlefield 1 ($30), BioShock: The Collection ($36), Call of Duty: Black Ops III Gold Edition ($36), Dark Souls III ($30), Dead Rising 4 ($36), Deus Ex: Human Revolution ($19.80). Other Xbox One deals include Fallout 4 ($22.50), Far Cry 4 ($20), For Honor ($42), Gears of War 4 ($30), Halo 5: Guardians ($20), Madden NFL 17 ($13.20), Mafia III ($30), Resident Evil 7 ($42), Steep ($36), and The Witcher 3: Complete Edition ($30).

Moving to Xbox 360, Call of Duty: Black Ops II ($20), Red Dead Redemption ($10), and Skate 3 ($5) are among those discounted as part of the Xbox Ultimate Game Sale.

Note that what's mentioned here is just a very, very small sampling of all available deals. Go to Major Nelson's blog to see a complete rundown of all the game deals. You can get details on the hardware deals included in the Ultimate Game Sale here.

In other Xbox Live news, today is the last day to pick up some of June 2017's free Games With Gold titles before they return to their normal prices tomorrow. July 2017's free games will be available starting on July 1.

Are you planning to take part in the Xbox Ultimate Game sale? Let us know in the comments below!