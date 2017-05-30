This Week's Xbox One And Xbox 360 Deals With Gold Revealed

Microsoft has revealed the latest round of Xbox Live Gold discounts for Xbox One and Xbox 360.

This week's spotlight sale features the full range of titles from publisher Telltale. Among other games, Xbox One owners can snag The Telltale Games Collection for $33, the first season of Batman for $10, the first season of Guardians of the Galaxy for $15, the complete Minecraft: Story Mode for $12, and The Wolf Among Us for $7.50. The Tom Clancy series is also on sale this week; players can get discounts on each edition of Ghost Recon: Wildlands ($45 for standard, $52.49 for Deluxe, and $70 for Gold), Rainbow Six Siege ($25), as well as various add-ons for The Division.

Gold members can also save on a number of other notable titles, including:

Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Xbox 360 owners can likewise get deals on Tom Clancy titles such as Splinter Cell: Conviction, Ghost Recon: Future Soldier, and Ghost Recon: Advanced Warfighter ($6.59 each). Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto V is also on sale this week for $20.

This week's Xbox Live deals are available until June 5. You can find the full list of discounts on Major Nelson.