This Week's Xbox One And Xbox 360 Deals Revealed

Microsoft has unveiled the latest round of deals on the Xbox Store. A number of these require an Xbox Live Gold subscription, but many more are open to all Xbox Live members.

On Xbox One, everyone can pick up Hitman's first season for just $24, or individual episodes for $4 each. Also available to all are Rogue Legacy for $3.75, Crypt of the NecroDancer for $5, IDARB for $3, and Smite's Ultimate God Pack (consisting of all existing and future characters) for $20. Gold members can also grab Farming Simulator 17 for $30.

The Xbox 360 side of this week's sale consists exclusively of deals for Gold subscribers. A number of Transformers games are on sale, including Dark of the Moon ($10), Devastation ($20), Fall of Cybertron ($18), and Rise of the Dark Spark ($12.49). A pair of Xbox One backwards compatibility titles, Dead Space 2 and 3, can be had for $8 each.

These deals are available now through next Monday, June 26.