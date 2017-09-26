This Week's New Xbox One Games

Looking for something new to play on Xbox One this week? There are quite a few new and exciting games out this week to choose from.

Starting off, EA's FIFA 18 launches in full this week, following its release through EA Access. In addition to the bread-and-butter on-field action, FIFA 18 brings back the single-player mode, The Journey, which is now called The Journey: Hunter Returns.

Another notable new release this week is the amazing-looking and very difficult independent game Cuphead. Taking its inspiration from 1930s cartoons and featuring hand-drawn art and an original jazz soundtrack, Cuphead is a side-scrolling action game. You can play solo or with a partner through couch co-op.

Also out this week is Forza Motorsport 7's Ultimate Edition, which unlocks on September 29 ahead of its release for everyone the following week. Additionally, the next Pinball FX game, Pinball FX3, lands this week, as does the next episode in Telltale's Batman series.

You can see a full rundown of new Xbox One games coming out this week below, as rounded up on the Xbox Wire.

New Xbox One Games Out This Week

September 26

Pinball FX3

Ruiner

Lightfield

Batman: The Enemy Within -- Episode 2: The Pact

September 27

Lilith-M

Splasher

September 29