This Switch OLED Bundle Includes 11 Accessories And Switch Online

Nintendo Switch OLED is the best version of the Switch. Offering a larger, more vibrant screen, an improved dock (with ethernet), and a better kickstand, the Switch OLED is definitely the model we'd recommend for new customers. And if you play your Switch in handheld mode frequently, it also might be worth buying as an upgrade. Right now, you can snag a Switch OLED, 12-month Switch Online family subscription, and a bundle of useful accessories for just $389.

Nintendo Switch OLED Bundle $389 The Switch bundle is offered on eBay, although it’s sold by a “Top Rated Plus” seller--meaning they’re a trusted source with a stellar reputation. Beyond the Switch OLED console and 12 months of Switch Online for the family ($35 value), you’ll get a surprisingly robust accessories bundle. This includes 11 products, such as a carrying case, screen protector, car charger, headphones, and more. Both the White and Red/Blue models are available, although we’re not sure how long they’ll stick around. The seller has limited quantities of both products, so head over to eBay and check out the deal while you can. Switch OLED (White) Switch OLED (Red/Blue)

Free shipping is included with your purchase. You’ll also benefit from a 30-day return policy if things aren’t living up to your standards.

All told, this is a pretty solid deal. A new Switch OLED regularly retails for $350, and a Switch Online 12-month family membership is $35. That means you’re getting 11 accessories for just four bucks. The carrying case and screen protector are necessities, as you’ll want to protect your investment as soon as you take it out of the box. Be sure to check out the full deals over on eBay before the products sell out.