This Steam Deck Alternative Is Getting A $300 Discount
Pick up the OneXplayer for one of the best prices of the year. It's still more expensive than a Steam Deck, though.
Steam Deck might be the hottest and most affordable handheld PC available, but it’s far from your only option. The OneXplayer is another highly reviewed portable that can run many of today's most visually impressive games without breaking a sweat. Right now, a variety of models are seeing up to a $300 price cut. Considering the long wait for the Steam Deck if you didn't reserve it early, the OneXplayer is worth considering if you want a handheld PC but don't want to wait.
OneXplayer
$1,099 (was $1,399)
The OneXplayer with a massive 8.4-inch display is among the better deals currently available, as you can snag the powerful handheld for $1,099, down from $1,399. This model boasts a 2560 x 1600p resolution, iRis Xe Graphics 96EU GPU, and an Intel Core i7 processor . There’s also a 1TB SSD to store a huge chunk of your Steam library. It’s quite a bit more expensive than Steam Deck, but it’s definitely packing some impressive specs to make up for that hefty price tag.
As a Windows handheld, you could essentially view the OneXplayer as an alternative to a gaming laptop. You can also plug it into a monitor to get a proper desktop PC feel. One of the benefits of the OneXplayer over the Steam Deck is that you don't have to do anything special out of the box to get all of your games across clients other than Steam--Epic Games Store, Itchio, GOG, etc.--to run. It's just like getting a Windows laptop, just in a handheld form.
All of the impressive tech is fit inside a relatively sleek, comfortable design--and one that makes it easy to throw in your bag (with a case, please) before heading out for the day. The OneXplayer AMD Ryzen 4800U is on sale too, down to $800 from its usual $1000.
If you’re looking to bundle a few accessories with your OneXplayer, you can add both a magnetic keyboard and black protective bag for just $88 at checkout. We’re not sure when the savings will end, but if you’ve been looking for an alternative to Steam Deck (or simply don’t want to wait until at least October to receive your preorder), this deal is definitely worth a closer look.
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Star Wars Collection Bundles 14 Games For $21
- 25 Free Games Are Available Now Ahead Of Prime Day For Members
- Prime Day TV Deals: Best Deals Available Now
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (4)
- PlayStation Mid-Year Sale Has Big Discounts On Hundreds Of Games
- This Affordable Simulator Lets You Play Golf At Home
- Nintendo Switch Exclusives Are Discounted In New eShop Sale
- Amazon Prime Day 2022 Dates: When Is Prime Day?
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation