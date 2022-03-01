This Gamified Rowing Machine Has More Games Than Peloton, Adds Disney/Netflix As Well

Rowing is one of the more intense, strenuous, and rewarding exercises out there, and to make the experience more bearable and fun, a new company called Aviron created an erg with built-in games.

The connected rower company, which recently raised $18.5 million in funding, has announced that not only does it have more built-in games than, say, Peloton--which just added games--but it is now the first at-home connected rowing machine with integrated apps for Netflix and Disney+. More are coming in Q2.

As for the games, Aviron has 14 "true" video games and hundreds of other "gamified" programs. Some of these involve fighting zombies, escaping from the Kraken, and blasting bugs, among other things. The games are not just about physical exertion, either, as users need to be strategic as well in some.

"What makes our games unique is that they are more than an animated take on a workout program where you achieve points as you hit milestones," Aviron said. "Our immersive fully animated multiplayer games feature zombies, robots and race cars and require strategy, learning and eventual skill in order to ‘win’. Throughout the workout journey you earn achievements, rank on leaderboards and earn sweat-equity currency that encourages you to work out consistently, with greater intensity and in turn achieve personal goals. This combination of video game elements and the comradery of competition is what makes the Aviron workout experience far more enjoyable."

Check out Aviron's website to learn more. The rowers start at $2200 USD.