This $500 Gaming Chair Is Only $200 For Black Friday

Finding a good gaming chair isn’t easy. Not only has the market been flooded with enticing models over the past few years, but the best options often cost upwards of $500. Thankfully, Black Friday is changing that--right now, you can snag the popular Noblechairs Epic Copper Limited Edition for just $199, down from $499.

Epic Copper Limited Edition $199 (was $499) Featuring high-quality PU leather, comfortable foam padding, 4D armrests, and a slick design, the Epic Copper Limited Edition should be a great addition to any battle station. One of the big draws is the padding used on the seat, which is both breathable and durable enough to hold its shape after extended use. Toss in 60mm casters that work on both hard and soft flooring, an adjustable seat height that offers 10cm of wiggle room, and a premium steel frame, and it’s easy to see why the Epic Copper Limited Edition typically runs $500. See at Noblechairs

This is one of the best prices we’ve seen for the chair throughout 2022, making Black Friday a great time to upgrade your gaming throne. If you’re not sold on the Epic Copper Limited Edition, a few other products in the Noblechair lineup are also on sale. This includes the Epic Black for $299, the Hero The Elder Scrolls Online Edition for $419, and the Hero Black Edition for $419.

Still not seeing anything that catches your eye? Be sure to peruse our roundup of the best gaming chairs of 2022. This highlights more than just your standard swivel chair, as you’ll also find a recliner, rocker, and even a high-end bean bag.