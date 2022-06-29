This 10-Game Bundle Is Like A Mystery Grab Bag, And It's Only $7
Steam keys from Square Enix, Deep Silver, Team17, and more are all up for grabs.
Feeling lucky and have a few bucks to spare? Consider taking a look at The Magnificent Mystery Machine Bundle from Fanatical, which is offering 10 mystery games for just seven bucks. There’s no telling what games you’ll get, but Fanatical did drop a few hints--mentioning possible inclusions from Deep Silver, Team17, Square Enix, and more.
There’s also the possibility to snag five releases from 2022 (although, again, the specifics are a mystery). If you’re curious about the bundle but don’t want to drop $7, several different tiers are available. You can invest anywhere from one dollar to seven to get anywhere from one to 10 games total.
All products are offered as Steam Keys, and every purchase comes with a 5% off coupon for your next order. Also, keep in mind that you won’t receive any repeat games in this bundle--but if you purchase a second bundle, there’s a chance you’ll get a duplicate.
If you’re looking for a cheap way to add games to your Steam collection but aren’t in the mood for a surprise, be sure to check out the ongoing Steam Summer Sale. The massive sale includes price cuts on Monster Hunter Rise, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Cyberpunk 2077, and more. Or you could stick around on Fanatical and peruse its Red Hot Sale, which is discounting over 6,000 titles such as Neon White and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.
Amazon Prime members should make sure to cash in on all the free games available leading up to Prime Day. This includes titles such as Metal Slug 2, The King of Fighters 2002, Hue, and over a dozen others. Once Prime Day kicks off, you’ll also find Mass Effect: Legendary Edition and other big titles available for free.
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Star Wars Collection Bundles 14 Games For $21
- 25 Free Games Are Available Now Ahead Of Prime Day For Members
- Prime Day TV Deals: Best Early Discounts Available Now
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (4)
- PlayStation Mid-Year Sale Has Big Discounts On Hundreds Of Games
- This Affordable Simulator Lets You Play Golf At Home
- Nintendo Switch Exclusives Are Discounted In New eShop Sale
- Amazon Prime Day Dates Revealed: The Big Sale Is Just Weeks Away
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation