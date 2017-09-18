The Witcher Dev's DRM-Free PC Store Launches Big New Sale

GOG, the DRM-free PC digital store run by The Witcher studio CD Projekt, has rolled out a new sale. It's called "The Big Deal," and it definitely lives up to its name. The promotion features more than 200 deals, some of which offer discounts as deep as 90 percent.

Here are some of the deals that caught our eye: Little Nightmares ($12.80), This War of Mine ($4.50), Age of Wonders iii ($6.60), Firewatch ($7.09), Tacoma ($12.60), The Witness ($12.60), Layers of Fear ($5), Kentucky Route Zero ($12.50), and Rime ($19). Go to the GOG storefront to see a rundown of all of the deals.

Mysteriously, GOG also says that everyone who visits GOG.com on Tuesday (September 19) will receive something "absolutely, definitely, positively special something!" We'll update this post as we learn more.

The Big Deal sale ends on September 25, at 10 PM UTC. As mentioned, GOG does not put any form of DRM on its games, which is unique given that stores like Steam and Origin protect their games with such digital rights management systems. CD Projekt has been railing against DRM for a long time now. Executive Michal Platkow-Gilewski said DRM is simply an ineffective way to stop piracy.

"Each time we are thinking about a decision, the first rule is we have to treat gamers like we'd like to be treated," he said back in 2014. We don't believe in DRM because we hate DRM. It also doesn't protect, not really. Games are cracked in minutes, hours, or days, but they're always cracked. If you want to pirate you'll find a way. But if you're a committed gamer and are buying the game why should we place a barrier on you?"