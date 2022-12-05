The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Patch Fixes Its Most Famous In-Joke

The upcoming next-gen patch for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt fixes an oversight regarding Yennefer's key that became a meme.

By on

Comments

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's free new-gen update is coming later in December, and it'll add improved visuals, a new quest, and a photo mode to the game. However, it'll also fix one of the most memetic oversights in the original game.

In the Witcher 3 quest Destination: Skellige, Geralt's love interest Yennefer gives you a key to her room at the inn. That key is marked as a "common item" in your inventory, which led to an onslaught of memes and jokes about how "common" the item was, and what that means about Yennefer's affections. Given Geralt's own dalliances across the series, however, perhaps these jokes are a bit ill-considered.

During our hands-on with the game, we noticed that the key has been changed to a "relic," the description the game uses for its rarest tier of items. We have confirmed with CD Projekt Red that this change has been made. The observation became such a meme that one modder created a small file that changes the key to a relic worth 100,000 coins. Hopefully "nico46646" will be happy now. No word on if you can still accidentally sell the key to merchants, though.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt new-gen update comes out on PS5 and Xbox Series X on December 14.

