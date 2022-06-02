The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Gets A Sequel For PSVR2

The first trailer for Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 2 was just revealed in PlayStation's State of Play. The game will be released for PSVR in late 2022, and PSVR2 in 2023.

The game will take place in New Orleans and will pick up where the first game's story left off, according to a previous announcement by developer Skydance Interactive. If the trailer is any indication, Chapter 2 will feature the same immersive, first-person zombie violence that made the original such a success.

According to a recent PlayStation.Blog post, the sequel will feature a new arsenal of unique weapons, including a sawed-off shotgun and chainsaw. You can also expect more walkers roaming the streets than ever, new maps to explore, and an increased emphasis on stealth.

The PSVR2 headset is expected to release sometime in 2022. We will update this story with any updates that emerge from Playstation's State of Play.

This is a developing story.