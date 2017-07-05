The Sons Of Anarchy Spinoff's Pilot Is Being Reshot, Key Roles Recast

Big news today about the Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans MC, as multiple reports, including one from Deadline, claim that the pilot is being reshot and some key roles are being recast. There is no word yet on which roles are being recast or why the reshoot is happening.

Reshoots aren't anything new for the Sons of Anarchy series. The original show underwent the same process, creator Kurt Sutter said on Twitter. "This was the process for [Sons of Anarchy]," he said. Sutter added that these types of changes demonstrate TV network FX's "commitment to the series."

This was the process for SOA. Shows Fox/FX's commitment to series. Allows me and Elgin to improve cast, script, and direction! #MayansMC https://t.co/RDV39nIWfv — kurt sutter (@sutterink) July 5, 2017

The reshoots and recasting allows the creative leads to "improve cast, script, and direction," Sutter added.

Another piece of news is that Preacher's Norberto Barba is now directing and executively producing the Mayans MC pilot. Sutter was originally going to direct, apparently, and now he's focusing on writing. The production team is now looking for new cast members, and production is looking like it will kick off later this summer.

Mayans MC, like Sons of Anarchy, aims to be a "dark, visceral family drama." So it's basically the same premise of Sons of Anarchy, but this time, the story is told from the perspective of a Latino character.

The show gets its name from the Mayans Motorcycle Club. That group played a major part in the original series. Edward James Olmos was tapped to play a lead role, though it's unclear if his role is one of parts being recast.

Sutter is working on Mayans MC alongside Elgin James, who was previously in a gang and spent time in federal prison. "I wanted to find a strong, unique Latino voice," Sutter said about working with James. "Because I didn't think a white guy from Jersey should be writing about Latin culture and traditions. Elgin is that voice."