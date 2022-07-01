The Sims 4's Newest Expansion Adds "Promposals," Thrift Shopping, Boba, And All Kinds Of Teenage Shenanigans

This Sims 4's next expansion looks like a real "go, fight, win!" for the series.

While The Sims 4's most recent DLC pack offered players a more supernatural experience, its upcoming expansion is a return to the series' more normal content as well as the most tumultuous part of a young sim's life: high school. The Sims 4: High School Years hits PC, Mac, and consoles on July 28 and adds thrift shopping, milk tea shops, extracurricular activities, an overhaul to the series' in-game social media, plenty of new actions and character creation options, and the location of Copperdale High School.

According to the expansion's press release, The Sims 4: High School Years allows players to "live out their high school dreams as they make the most out of being a teenager, explore their identity, attend high school, and test boundaries through choices and growth."

“Sims will learn to juggle school and extracurricular events, form lifelong friends, and experience big moments like prom," lead producer George Pigula said in the press release. "They can even develop their own fashion likes and dislikes with the new Trendi app with clothes designed by Depop sellers. High school is an incredibly formative time, and we wanted to give players the chance to create and customize their own, personalized high school experiences before their Sims reach young adulthood.”

While all these additions are exciting enough, The Sims' team also partnered up with fashion resell company Depop to expand in-game fashion. Sims will be able to purchase clothing items in-game designed by real-world Depop sellers Jeremy Salazar, Sha’an D’Antes, Lapoze McTribouy, Selena Williams, and Bella McFadden at the local thrift store. Once your sim is over their look, they can then resell that clothing to other characters for some serious simoleons as they work their way up to becoming a "Simfluencer."

When not in school or posting pictures of their fits on their perfectly curated social media profile, teen sims can also hit up the local milk tea shop, ThrifTea, go on dates at Plumbite Pier, sneak out, and plan their perfect promposal. Honestly, the blunder years have never looked quite as fun.

