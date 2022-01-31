The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin Looks Like An Anime Breath Of The Wild

Netmarble has announced The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin, a new open-world RPG based on the popular manga and anime series. The reveal trailer for the game was first posted by Korean gaming outlet Inven on its YouTube channel and shows off a variety of gameplay focused on exploration and combat in a style that looks similar to Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and MiHoyo's Genshin Impact.

Players will take on the role of Tristan, a new protagonist who'll interact with the heroes and villains of the series. It all looks rather lovely and more vibrant than the anime series, although that show has earned a reputation for having some infamously poor animation in its later seasons.

If you're unfamiliar with the intellectual property, The Seven Deadly Sins takes place in the fantasy land of Brittania and details the exploits of former knights who each have a personality quirk that earned them a title based on one of humanity's original vices. The band slowly reunites to stop a demonic invasion of the kingdom, while dealing with royal conspiracies, corrupt knights, and their own internal strife.

This isn't the first time that The Seven Deadly Sins have been adapted into video game form, as Netmarble released a traditional turn-based RPG on mobile devices in 2020, while Bandai Namco developed the anime brawler The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia in 2018.

Netmarble didn't specify exact platforms for The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin, but it did say that the game will land on mobile platforms, PC, and consoles.

If you're in the mood for a more fast-paced anime game that's all about action, you can always try Jump Force. You'll have to move quickly to grab the game on digital platforms though, as Bandai Namco recently announced that it'll no longer be available as a digital purchase from February 8, 2022.