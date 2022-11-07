The Quarry Gets A Massive Discount At Walmart

The Quarry, the latest game from Until Dawn developer Supermassive Games that was released in early June, is currently on sale for a massive discount at Walmart. Originally priced at $70, the Xbox Series X version is down to just $20 right now. The PS5 version is also marked down to $20, but it's currently sold out.

The Quarry is a horror game that takes place on the last day of summer camp, Hackett's Quarry, featuring a story that follows teenage counselors having a party to celebrate. Obviously, things go very poorly, and people get killed off left and right. Like Until Dawn, The Quarry features a branching narrative. The choices players make determines who lives and dies, and there are many, many possibilities.

The game features a celebrity cast that includes David Arquette, Ariel Winter, Brenda Song, Justice Smith, and Ethan Suplee, among others.

GameSpot's The Quarry review scored the game a 9/10. "Its characters are personable, well written, and superbly performed, ensuring that you care about what happens to them, and the story takes plenty of exciting twists and turns that make you eager to find out what's going to happen next," reviewer Richard Wakeling said.