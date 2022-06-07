The Pokemon TCG Is Crossing Over For A Pokemon Go Event
More Pokemon are coming to Pokemon Go.
Niantic has announced a new event to celebrate the Pokemon TCG: Pokemon Go expansion. You can purchase special Pokemon Go TCG cards by visiting the Pokemon Center website. The celebration will begin on June 16 at 10 AM local time until June 30 at 8 PM. This event will also feature Pokemon debuts, such as Ditto transformations and more.
Listed below are the Pokemon that'll make their Pokemon Go debuts:
- Wimpod, the Turn Tail Pokemon
- Pikachu wearing a Pokemon TCG hat
Players who use the Mystery Box during this event will have the opportunity to encounter Meltan. Trainers can obtain Mystery Boxes by sending a Pokemon from Pokemon Go to Pokemon Home or the Nintendo Switch titles Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! or Pokemon Let's Go, Eevee! Other Pokemon such as Lunatone and Solrock will appear worldwide, waiting to be caught.
Listed below are all the raids for the event:
- One-Star: Chansey, Larvitar, Timburr, Wimpod
- Three-Star: Alolan Exeggutor, Snorlax, Dragonite, Slaking
- Five-Star: Mewtwo
- Mega: Mega Venusaur, Mega Charizard, Mega Blastoise
There'll also be six collection challenges around the Pokemon TCG: Pokemon Go expansion. Each of these challenges will vary in difficulty, but players who complete them will receive the following:
- XP
- Lure Module
- Incubator
And there'll also encounter the following Pokemon :
- Venusaur
- Charizard
- Blastoise or Meltan
Three additional collection challenges will also be available from June 23 at 10:00 AM to Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 8:00 PM local time
Players who complete them will encounter the following Pokemon:
- Venusaur
- Charizard
- Blastoise
If players are lucky enough, they'll encounter a shiny variant of these Pokemon. If any Mewtwo is caught fromJune 16, at 10 AM to June 23, at 10 AM local time, will know the Charged Attack Shadow Ball, and any caught from June 23, at 10 AM to July 1, at 10:00 AM local time will know the Charged Attack Psystrike.
Listed below are wild Pokemon featured in the Pokemon TCG: Pokemon Go expansion will appear more frequently in the wild:
- Bulbasaur
- Ivysaur
- Charmander
- Charmeleon
- Squirtle
- Wartortle
- Alolan Rattata
- Slowpoke
- Magikarp
- Eevee
- Spinarak
- Natu
- Aipom
- Numel
- Bidoof
- Pidove
- Onix
- Chansey
- Snorlax
- Dragonite
- Slaking
