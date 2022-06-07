The Pokemon TCG Is Crossing Over For A Pokemon Go Event

Niantic has announced a new event to celebrate the Pokemon TCG: Pokemon Go expansion. You can purchase special Pokemon Go TCG cards by visiting the Pokemon Center website. The celebration will begin on June 16 at 10 AM local time until June 30 at 8 PM. This event will also feature Pokemon debuts, such as Ditto transformations and more.

Listed below are the Pokemon that'll make their Pokemon Go debuts:

Wimpod, the Turn Tail Pokemon

Pikachu wearing a Pokemon TCG hat

Players who use the Mystery Box during this event will have the opportunity to encounter Meltan. Trainers can obtain Mystery Boxes by sending a Pokemon from Pokemon Go to Pokemon Home or the Nintendo Switch titles Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! or Pokemon Let's Go, Eevee! Other Pokemon such as Lunatone and Solrock will appear worldwide, waiting to be caught.

Listed below are all the raids for the event:

One-Star: Chansey, Larvitar, Timburr, Wimpod

Three-Star: Alolan Exeggutor, Snorlax, Dragonite, Slaking

Five-Star: Mewtwo

Mega: Mega Venusaur, Mega Charizard, Mega Blastoise

There'll also be six collection challenges around the Pokemon TCG: Pokemon Go expansion. Each of these challenges will vary in difficulty, but players who complete them will receive the following:

XP

Lure Module

Incubator

And there'll also encounter the following Pokemon :

Venusaur

Charizard

Blastoise or Meltan

Three additional collection challenges will also be available from June 23 at 10:00 AM to Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 8:00 PM local time

Players who complete them will encounter the following Pokemon:

Venusaur

Charizard

Blastoise

If players are lucky enough, they'll encounter a shiny variant of these Pokemon. If any Mewtwo is caught fromJune 16, at 10 AM to June 23, at 10 AM local time, will know the Charged Attack Shadow Ball, and any caught from June 23, at 10 AM to July 1, at 10:00 AM local time will know the Charged Attack Psystrike.

Listed below are wild Pokemon featured in the Pokemon TCG: Pokemon Go expansion will appear more frequently in the wild:

Bulbasaur

Ivysaur

Charmander

Charmeleon

Squirtle

Wartortle

Alolan Rattata

Slowpoke

Magikarp

Eevee

Spinarak

Natu

Aipom

Numel

Bidoof

Pidove

Onix

Chansey

Snorlax

Dragonite

Slaking

