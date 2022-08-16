The Pokemon Company Is Donating $25 Million To Charities That Support Children And Social Equity

The company behind the massively popular series is making a big donation.

By on

Comments

The Pokemon Company will donate $25 million to organizations that help support social equity, improve the lives of children, and other causes. This money will be donated over the next five years.

Among the charities that The Pokemon Company will support include Black Girls Code, 100 Black Men Of London, Young Women Empowered, Stop AAPI Hate, and Fundacion Tomillo, among others. In total, The Pokemon Company is supporting more than 40 charities around the world.

The organizations receiving funding from The Pokemon Company will be "long-term" strategic partners the gaming group aims to support on an annual basis for at least five years. The company said in a news release that it might add more charities to support in the time ahead.

In all cases, The Pokemon Company said it is trying to support global groups, organizations that operate and support initiatives on a regional level, and local charities in and around its offices in Bellevue, Washington and London, UK.

"We are dedicated to leveraging that unique ability and the support we’ve received from our broad community of Trainers to be a positive force in the lives of children and create a more equitable, inclusive world in which all can flourish," The Pokemon Company's Kenji Okubo said.

In other Pokemon news, Pokemon Happy Meals are back at McDonald's, while the next entry in the main series for Switch, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, launches in November. A new special for Netflix, The Arceus Chronicles, debuts in September.

