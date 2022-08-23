The Outlast Trials Beta Launches This Halloween, New Trailer Revealed

You can volunteer for the world's worst focus group this fall.

By on

1 Comments

It's been a while since we last heard about The Outlast Trials, but from Gamescom Opening Night Live, we got two big new updates on the co-op horror sequel. While we're still without an Outlast Trials release date, we do know it's getting a beta in time for the spooky season. The Outlast Trials beta will run from October 28 through November 1, though sign-ups don't seem to be available yet.

Alongside that news came a two-minute trailer that blends gameplay with a creepy story explainer. In it, it's revealed that the player characters are essentially subjects in a twisted Murkoff experiment. Using vague advertisements and trailers, the shady corporation lures lonely folks into its trap, and then proceeds to subject them all sorts of relentless horrors the likes of which have made the series a favorite in the horror community.

Click To Unmute
  1. More Realistic GTA 5 While You Wait For GTA 6 | GameSpot News
  2. 7 Funny Saints Row Character Creations
  3. 10 Things You Didn't Know About Saints Row
  4. Destiny 2 Showcase 2022 Livestream (Lightfall & Season 18 Reveal)
  5. Future Games Show Gamescom 2022 Livestream
  6. Become the Gladiator - Patrick Mahomes Arriving in Fortnite
  7. Dead Island 2 Trailer | Gamescom ONL 2022
  8. Blacktail Trailer | Gamescom ONL 2022
  9. Warhammer 40K: Darktide Trailer | Gamescom ONL 2022
  10. Phantom Hellcat | Official Reveal Trailer | Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live
  11. Where Winds Meet Trailer | Gamescom ONL 2022
  12. Gotham Knights Villains Trailer | Gamescom ONL 2022

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: The Outlast Trials - Closed Beta Trailer | Gamescom 2022

With a beta launching this fall, it may mean a proper release date isn't far behind. It's too bad we won't have the full game in time for Halloween, but maybe The Outlast Trials can help us ring in the new year.

Gamescom Opening Night Live: The Biggest Games And Announcements
See More

Mark Delaney on Google+

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

The Outlast Trials
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 5
PC
Gamescom
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)