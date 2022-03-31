The Original Angry Birds Is Making A Comeback

Ten years after a flock of furious fliers waged war on a group of evil swine, the full original Angry Birds experience--every stage, Easter egg, and extra--has reemerged as Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, which is now available for $1.

The game was originally built in a proprietary engine, but this new version has been built in Unity in order to perform more efficiently on newer devices. The original app was delisted by Rovio in 2019.

Rovio attributes the game's return to fan requests, with Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand saying, "After hearing the outcry from our fans, we just had to find a way to bring Angry Birds back. We are extremely grateful to have such an amazing community of engaged fans that care deeply about our games."

The Mighty Eagle power-up, originally a separate DLC purchase, will also be included in Rovio Classics: Angry Birds. This will allow players to not only go for the three-star ranking, but also shoot for a 100% Eagle Score using the delightfully overpowered extra eagle.

Rovio Classics: Angry Birds is now available to download on both iOS and Android devices.