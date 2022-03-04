The Nintendo Switch Gets A Rare Discount

For a limited time, the Nintendo Switch -- now officially Nintendo’s best-selling home console ever -- is $280 ( $300 ) through Daily Steals if you use GameSpot's special discount code. To get the lower price, use this link and add the Switch to your cart. The listed price is higher than normal for some reason, but use the code “GSNSWCH” at check out and the final price will drop to $280. Note that this deal is for the standard Switch model with neon red and blue Joy-cons, not the Switch OLED or the Switch Lite.

While this isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen the Switch sell for, it’s rare for the console to go on sale, and $20 off is a decent discount, so its worth taking advantage of the deal while it lasts. And you can put the money you saved on the console towards a new game, since many first-party Nintendo games rarely drop in price outside of annual events like Black Friday. If you’re not sure which games you should start with, check out our list of the 30 best Nintendo Switch games for some suggestions.

Alternatively, you could also use that cash you save on the console to buy a subscription to the Nintendo Switch Online service, which includes access to a bunch of excellent retro games from the NES, SNES, Sega Genesis, and Nintendo 64, as well as free games like Tetris 99 and Pac-Man 99, and other perks.