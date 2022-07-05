The Mana Series Celebrates 31 Years With New Story Content For Echoes Of Mana

Square Enix has released new content for its RPG mobile game Echoes Of Mana. The new content will include the "Ice and Fire" scenario event where ice and fire harvest players can summon beloved characters such as Angela, Julius, and others. Players participating in the 31st Anniversary Campaign celebration can obtain an anniversary celebration gift, a special Mana series login bonus, and more.

The new "Ice and Fire" scenario event will include an original story with familiar characters in the series. Players who complete event-limited bingo missions can receive a three-star ally Mousseline (Que Sera Sera Ver.) and a three-star memory gem, "Twofold Flame." In addition, players will also earn EP when finishing event quests and using it to trade for unleash material exclusive to Mousseline (Que Sera Sera Ver.) and other items.

As a part of the Mana Series 31st-anniversary campaign, all players will be gifted a four-star memory gem illustrated by the popular series artist, Haccan by logging in and collecting the gift from the Missions screen.

Other login bonuses will include the following:

Mana Series 31st Anniversary Login Bonus – Players can get up to 3,100 Spirit Crystals for logging in for seven days during this login bonus campaign period. The Spirit Crystals will also amount to up to 11 summons for free.

Final Fantasy Adventure Anniversary Log-in Bonus – Players can get an exclusive sticker of Marcy from Final Fantasy Adventure that you can use in-game just for logging in.

There'll also be new allies featured in the Ice and Fire summons. Such as a new four-star ally Angela (Shining Magic Power Ver.) and four-star ally Julius (Tactical Mage of Manipulation Ver.). A new four-star memory gem, "Book of Curing," will also be included, and the first ten summons will also be available for half the cost.

Echoes Of Mana is a free-to-play mobile game. You can download it on the App Store and Google Play.

