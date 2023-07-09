The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Is Steeply Discounted For Prime Day 2023

GameStop's Prime Day 2023-esque Summer Sale includes dozens of Nintendo Switch games for low prices. Numerous exclusives are featured in the sale. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is one of the notable deals. You can grab the remastered version of the Wii hit for $39. And if you also want Link's latest adventure, Amazon is selling The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for $52.

Tons of updates were made to bring Skyward Sword to a new generation of players. For one, the graphics are now in HD, which makes the aerial islands and dungeons look more vibrant and detailed. You can play it with motion controls or with a modified button and stick layout. The non-motion controls take a bit to get used to, but overall they are pretty good.

The tutorial section has also been cleaned up, letting you get to the meat of the game without a boring slog through dozens of menus and slow-paced introductory missions. Autosaving, skippable cutscenes, and reworked camera controls round out the most important updates.

Aside from those drastic changes, the core experience is still intact. You’ll play as Link as he treks across a variety of floating islands and the land beneath the clouds in search of Zelda. The usual assortment of puzzle solving, dungeon diving, and enemy slaying are here in spades, and Zelda fanatics will probably find much to love about its story--according to Zelda lore, Skyward Sword is the very first game in the esoteric timeline.

Our Skyward Sword HD review awarded it a 7/10, thanks to clever puzzles, engaging boss fights, and well-designed dungeons.

There are plenty of other Switch exclusives on sale for excellent prices. At GameStop, you can snag Pokemon Legends: Arceus and Metroid Dread for $39 each. Meanwhile, Target Circle members can pick up New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and Super Mario Party for $20 each as well as Super Mario Odyssey and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury for $30 each.

