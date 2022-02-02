The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Gets Its Biggest Discount Yet

You can grab a digital copy of Skyward Sword HD at Walmart for only 40 bucks right now.

By on

Comments

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD released for Nintendo Switch last summer, and we haven't seen many deals on it thus far. Sure, it received the customary 10-buck discount at Walmart at launch, but that's the best discount we can recall. Until now. Walmart is currently selling the digital version of Skyward Sword HD for $40.73. Why the weird price? Who knows, but it's a pretty darn good deal.

See at Walmart

After purchasing Skyward Sword HD through Walmart's website, you'll receive a code that can be redeemed on the eShop. To sweeten the deal, you can get double Switch eShop Gold Points when you redeem the code. That means you'll get a whopping 600 Gold Points.

Click To Unmute
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Video Review
  1. Dying Light 2: Stay Human Ultimate Beginner’s Guide
  2. Dying Light 2: Stay Human First 20 Minutes
  3. Dying Light 2 Stay Human Old Gen Console Gameplay
  4. Dying Light 2: Stay Human - Everything To Know
  5. FromSoftware Before Dark Souls
  6. Battlefield 2042 Season 1 Delayed Till When?! | GameSpot News
  7. Dying Light 2 Stay Human Video Review In Progress
  8. Far Cry 6 - Free Rambo Crossover Mission Trailer
  9. FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER | Season 2 Trailer
  10. Official Launch Trailer - Life is Strange: Remastered Collection
  11. Phantom Breaker: Omnia - Release Date Trailer
  12. TALES OF ARISE - Introduction Animation

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

It's unclear how long this deal will last, but usually bizarre discounts on digital codes at Walmart aren't available for too long.

Skyward Sword remains a polarizing entry in the Zelda series, but the high-definition Switch remaster certainly improves on the original. It earned a 7/10 in our The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD review. "The various quality-of-life tweaks that Nintendo has implemented here, welcome as they are, don't fix Skyward Sword's biggest issues, and it remains the most uneven 3D entry in the Zelda series," critic Steve Watts wrote. "Even so, the improvements in this Switch remaster make the overall experience more enjoyable, and the characteristic Zelda magic ultimately outshines the game's faults."

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)