The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Gets Its Biggest Discount Yet
You can grab a digital copy of Skyward Sword HD at Walmart for only 40 bucks right now.
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD released for Nintendo Switch last summer, and we haven't seen many deals on it thus far. Sure, it received the customary 10-buck discount at Walmart at launch, but that's the best discount we can recall. Until now. Walmart is currently selling the digital version of Skyward Sword HD for $40.73. Why the weird price? Who knows, but it's a pretty darn good deal.
After purchasing Skyward Sword HD through Walmart's website, you'll receive a code that can be redeemed on the eShop. To sweeten the deal, you can get double Switch eShop Gold Points when you redeem the code. That means you'll get a whopping 600 Gold Points.
It's unclear how long this deal will last, but usually bizarre discounts on digital codes at Walmart aren't available for too long.
Skyward Sword remains a polarizing entry in the Zelda series, but the high-definition Switch remaster certainly improves on the original. It earned a 7/10 in our The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD review. "The various quality-of-life tweaks that Nintendo has implemented here, welcome as they are, don't fix Skyward Sword's biggest issues, and it remains the most uneven 3D entry in the Zelda series," critic Steve Watts wrote. "Even so, the improvements in this Switch remaster make the overall experience more enjoyable, and the characteristic Zelda magic ultimately outshines the game's faults."
