The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Gets Steep Discount

Six years after releasing alongside the Nintendo Switch, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is still a must-have game. It's also a game that rarely sees discounts these days, but for Black Friday 2023, you can pick up this masterpiece of open-world design for $40, a $20 savings. You can pair the game with the official hardcover strategy guide for only $23.

This chapter in one of Nintendo's most popular franchises was groundbreaking when it was first released, and years later, it's still as captivating as ever. A game about surviving the harsh Hylian frontier and taming it as you uncover more of the land, Breath of the Wild is full of surprises, engaging exploration, and intense action sequences where you're free to go at your own pace.

"From its mysterious opening to its action-packed conclusion, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a revolution for Nintendo's revered series," Peter Brown wrote in GameSpot's Breath of the Wild review, which awarded the game a rare 10/10 score. "It's both a return to form and a leap into uncharted territory, and it exceeds expectations on both fronts. The game takes designs and mechanics perfected in other games and reworks them for its own purposes to create something wholly new, but also something that still feels quintessentially like a Zelda game."

Earlier this year, Nintendo released The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, another brilliant entry in the franchise that used Breath of the Wild's open-world Hyrule as a foundation and then innovated on the gameplay loop in surprising and wildly creative ways. You can get Tears of the Kingdom for $10 off at Amazon and the official collector's edition strategy guide for only $27.

Plenty of other Nintendo Switch games are on sale for big discounts during Black Friday, too. You can check out the highlights below alongside a small list of stellar third-party controller deals, including the highly customizable 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth controller and Hori's wonderful handheld Split Pad controllers. If you're in the market for Joy-Con controllers for multiplayer, you'll want to check out the Black Friday Super Mario Party bundle.

Black Friday Switch game deals at Amazon

Some of Amazon's deals are not live yet.

Black Friday Switch game deals at Best Buy

Black Friday Nintendo Switch controller deals