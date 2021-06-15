The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2 Is Up For Preorder
The sequel to Breath of the Wild just popped up at Amazon and Best Buy, if you just can't wait to secure your order.
Nintendo closed its E3 2021 presentation with a fresh look at one of the most anticipated games in a long time: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's sequel. The new trailer showed off more of the game's setting, gameplay, and tone, and it also confirmed a release window for the game: 2022. Though a specific date hasn't been revealed, retailers clearly thought that was good enough for them to push their listings live, which means you can finally preorder Breath of the Wild's sequel right now.
As thrilling as it is to see the sequel pop up at stores as a real, physical thing you can actually buy, it's worth keeping in mind this game is still very far out--we don't even know if it's called Breath of the Wild 2. Right now, retailers have opened preorders for the game's standard edition, which is priced at $60 USD. The Breath of the Wild sequel is sure to have some kind of collector's edition, so if you're the type to hold out for a special edition like that, it's probably not worth snagging the standard edition just yet. But if the base game is all you want, you can secure your order today, if you'd like.
Preorder The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
$60
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's sequel is finally up for preorder if you're content with owning the standard edition--or just want to feel the thrill of preordering it this far out. Both Amazon and Best Buy have listings up, but no box art is available yet.
If you do decide to preorder Breath of the Wild 2 early, you won't be down $60 right away. Both Amazon and Best Buy charge when the item actually ships. For Best Buy, you may see a charge appear on your account, but it should drop off eventually. Amazon has a preorder price guarantee, so if the price drops between when you preorder and when the game ships, you'll be charged only the lowest amount. With Amazon's history of randomly discounting game preorders, that's not a bad reason to preorder Breath of the Wild 2 today. You can cancel your preorder at any time before the game ships.
The new Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 gameplay trailer includes shots of Link up in the sky, reminiscent of Skyward Sword. And speaking of that game, Skyward Sword HD is out on Switch on July 16, so if you need something to tide you over while you wait for Breath of the Wild 2, you can go ahead and preorder Skyward Sword HD now.
