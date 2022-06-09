The Last Of Us Standalone Multiplayer Game Confirmed

A standalone Last of Us multiplayer game is on the way, Naughty Dog has announced. The news was shared during Summer Game Fest Live, as TLOU director Neil Druckmann took to the stage to also confirm the leaked Last of Us PS5/PC remake from earlier in the day. That leak led fans to wonder if the enhanced version of the 2013 game would include its multiplayer mode, and now we know that, while it will not include multiplayer, Naughty Dog is working on a standalone The Last of Us multiplayer game with a brand-new story and cast of characters.

According to Druckmann, the game will offer Naughty Dog's "biggest online experience," seemingly corroborating reporter Jeff Grubb's belief that the game will be a live-service title. Apart from that statement and the concept art below depicting a San Francisco setting, Druckmann didn't share any additional information about the game. However, additional details will be coming sometime next year.

SGF Live also brought news on the Last of Us TV show bringing back key actors from the games.

A small glimpse into big things 🔥@Naughty_Dog's biggest online experience is coming. More news next year... #TheLastofUs pic.twitter.com/tzDP7gEj94 — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) June 9, 2022

This isn't the first time news regarding a The Last of Us multiplayer game began to circulate. Back in 2021, Naughty Dog posted multiple job listings shedding a bit more light on what the studio was looking to accomplish with their next title. Not long after, a dataminer discovered evidence of a battle royale mode being included in the multiplayer game. The dataminer also found files indicating that several locations from The Last of Us Part II's single-player campaign, like Adler Plaza and Camallito, would be used to make "one big map" in the multiplayer title.