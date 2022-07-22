The Last Of Us Part 1 Gets A New Permadeath Mode And More Than 60 Accessibility Features

The Last of Us Part 1 developer Naughty Dog has revealed more details on how the game has been remade for PS5 and PC in a new deep-dive video. While the core gameplay is essentially the same, players can expect graphical upgrades, new features, and enhancements that make the game more accessible.

Some of the new features outlined in a PS Blog post include a new permadeath mode, a speedrun mode, an updated photo mode, unlockable costumes for Joel and Ellie, and a model-viewer mode.

On the technical side, The Last of Us Part I can render in native 4K at a targeted 30fps or a dynamic 4K at a targeted 60fps display mode. The added power of the PS5 means that environments have denser physics with tons of "bumpables and chipables" that translate into gunfire ripping concrete and other objects apart more accurately.

According to social media director Sid Shuman, the game also benefits from more convincing character animations, AI upgrades that make partners avoid enemies more authentically, and a seamless transition from cinematics to gameplay.

With more than 60 accessibility options, players can also expect an audio description mode that makes the title more approachable. The Last of Us Remake will launch for PS5 on September 2, but a PC release date has yet to be announced. Fans can also look forward to a The Last of Us multiplayer game in the future.