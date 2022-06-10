The Grammy's Will Now Include A Category For Best Video Game Soundtrack

After years of demand, video game soundtracks are now eligible to win a Grammy award. The new category--Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media--comes as a part of the Recording Academy's annual changes to the award ceremony, which also includes the addition of four other categories.

Introducing this year's updates to the GRAMMY Awards process! 🎶 These updates will apply to the entire submission, nominations, and voting process for the 65th #GRAMMYs and include new Categories, a new Special Merit Award, Category amendments, and more.https://t.co/hYKasZLRJT — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) June 9, 2022

The new category will make its debut at the 2023 Grammy Awards, which is scheduled to air January 31, 2023. According to the Academy, eligible candidates include "score soundtrack albums comprised predominately of original scores and created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current video game or other interactive media released within the qualification period."

The qualification period for the 2023 Grammy Awards is October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022, meaning the time to release a game soundtrack eligible for a Grammy nomination is nearly up. As far as what game soundtracks might be nominated for the prestigious award, Horizon: Forbidden West, Halo Infinite, Pokemon Legends: Arceus and Elden Ring are all possible contenders.