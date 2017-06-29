The Forza Series Is An Annualized Franchise Now, Turn 10 Dev Says

New entries in Microsoft's Forza racing series have been released on an annual basis since 2011, and it seems like that's going to continue in the future. Turn 10 Studios Software Architect Chris Tector said as much an interview at E3 this year.

Discussing his role as Software Architect for the Forza series on the E3 Coliseum stage, Tector said it's been a new challenge now that the Forza series comes out every year.

"We have to look far enough ahead in the future to know what changes are going to come and then try to steer everybody so we're headed in the right direction," he said. "It's a big job to line up with what hardware changes are coming, what platform changes are going to come in the OS and other bits of software that we use. And how we're going to maximize that to exploit it for each game that we do."

He added: "Now that Forza is between both Motorsport and Horizon, it's an annual title, it's really this interesting path that we weave between the two titles and try to keep up with the changes."

The Forza Motorsport series began in 2005, with sequels released every other year leading up to 2011's Forza Motorsport 4. Forza Horizon followed in 2012, and that's when the franchise bounced back and forth between Motorsport and Horizon on a yearly basis. It's Motorsport's turn this year, with Forza Motorsport 7 coming in October for Xbox One and PC.

Whether or not this is a firm schedule that Microsoft is committing to or if it just happens to be working out that way for now is unclear. We've contacted Microsoft in an attempt to get more details.

For lots more on Forza Motorsport 7, check out the video embedded above and all of GameSpot's previous coverage here.