The Division's 4th Of July Celebrations Include Free Stuff, Sales, Double Rewards

Grand Theft Auto V isn't the only game celebrating the 4th of July. Ubisoft's third-person shooter The Division is also getting in on the action with an event of its own, which continues this week even though Independence Day itself has come and gone.

On July 4 and 5, Ubisoft gave away the Navy Uniform costume for free from the Premium Vendor in the Terminal. And now through July 9, from the same vendor, you can get the Celebration emote for free.

Another part of The Division's 4th of July celebration are sales happening through the Premium Vendor. Selected outfits are available for up to 75 percent off. There are seven outfits on sale, and the wording in the image above suggests the deals will only be available for 24 hours each.

Additionally, an in-game event happening this weekend will offer double rewards for daily assignments. This runs July 7 through July 10.

In March, Ubisoft announced that it's releasing a second year's worth of DLC for The Division. There will be no Season Pass for the Year 2 DLC; it's all free.

For lots more on The Division, check out GameSpot's interview with creative director Julian Gerighty. He told us about the successes and shortcomings of the year's first year, what's on tap for the future, and more. You can read it here.