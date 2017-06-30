GTA 5 Update Adds New Online Mode, Car, And More For Independence Day

With the Independence Day holiday just around the corner in the United States, Rockstar is celebrating with the expected bonuses for Grand Theft Auto V. But these bonuses also come as part of a wider update that also adds a lot more.

Most significantly, GTA Online adds a new Adversary mode called Dawn Raid. This is a 6v6 mode with limited light where teams parachute into an area and seek out a transmitter that's been hidden. Once a team finds it, they then have to bring it to another area to evacuate. Players use night- and thermal-vision goggles to find their way around and deal with enemy players, while the Trackify app is used to locate the correct package hiding the transmitter. Rockstar notes you'll also be "armed to the teeth," so there should be the opportunity for some serious firefights throughout all of this, too. From now through July 10, Dawn Raid offers double GTA$ and RP rewards.

That money can then be put to use to pick up a newly added vehicle. Dewbauchee now offers the Vagner through Legendary Motorsport; this is pictured in the gallery above and is described as "the supercar of tomorrow."

Also through July 10, an Independence Day-themed event is on. You'll be able to get your hands on firework launchers, the Liberator monster truck, Western Sovereign (a motorcycle with a USA flag paint job), and unspecified "classic outfits." All of these can be purchased at 25% off their regular prices. New additions this year for the event include patriotic liveries for the Mobile Operation Center and Mk 11 weaponry.

Additionally, logging in before July 10 will net you two free in-game shirts. These are the Rockstar Noise t-shirts that were recently introduced through the Rockstar Warehouse.

In terms of discounts, they're primarily centered around yachts. Here's the full list of deals:

The Pisces: 25% off

The Orion: 30% off

The Aquarius: 35% off

Yacht Modifications: 50% off

All Watercraft on Docktease: 25% off

Cunning Stunts Clothing & Tattoos: 25% off

Finally, the upcoming Premium Race and time trial events have been outlined. As always, the time trials offer big rewards for beating the target time, with Premium Races offering triple RP, as well as big GTA$ payouts for the top three finishers.

June 30 - July 3:

Premium Race: "Spinner" (locked to Super)

Time Trial: "Fort Zancudo"

July 4 - 10: