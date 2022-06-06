The Division Heartland Leak Reveals Four Reported Modes

The four modes are said to be Excursion, Storm, Nightfall, and Hunt.

By on

Comments

New details have emerged regarding one of Ubisoft's upcoming games, The Division: Heartland. Tom Henderson reports for Try Hard Guides that the free-to-play Heartland will have four modes, which is two more than was previously reported.

According to the report, Heartland's four modes include Excursion, Storm, Nightfall, and Hunt. Excursion is a PvE mode where players must scavenge for loot and explore a map as they struggle to survive against AI until they can extract via a helicopter, according to the report. In the PvPvE mode Storm, meanwhile, players must fight against real human players as they scavenger for items. The Storm mode has deadly gas that expands from random points during each match, according to the report.

Click To Unmute
  1. "This Is The Only Rifle In The World!" - Firearms Expert Reacts To Sniper Elite 5’s Guns
  2. The Box That Broke Baldur's Gate 3
  3. Mario Strikers: Battle League | Everything To Know
  4. Madden 23 Official Gameplay Trailer | FieldSENSE™ Deep Dive
  5. Fortnite Vibin' Chapter 3 Season 3 Gameplay
  6. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Gameplay Trailer
  7. Limited Run Games LRG3 Showcase (ft. Mega64)
  8. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - “Ultimate Team” Ft Steve Aoki
  9. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - Mohammed Avdol Character Trailer
  10. Dragonlands Set Introduction | Teamfight Tactics
  11. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Official Cinematic Trailer
  12. Fortnite Collision Chapter 3 Season 2 Event Gameplay

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Giving The Division A Second Chance

As for Nightfall, the report said this is an objective-based PvE mode where players need to scavenge for loot to survive, but with the added twist of completing objectives during rounds as well. Examples mentioned in the report include hunting down targets and deploying beacons. In Nightfall, players cannot extract at night and must defeat AI enemies called "Vultures" until morning light, the report said.

The fourth mode mentioned in the report is Hunt. The report didn't have much information this mode, but its name suggests it will be a more traditional head-to-head PvP mode.

Finally, the report said Heartland will have cross-play support and that the title is far along in development and could launch before the end of the year.

Best Free Xbox Series X Games In 2022
See More

As for when we may see more of Heartland, the report said more details might come during the Xbox Not-E3 showcase on June 12 or possibly during Ubisoft's showcase "in the coming months." Ubisoft has not, however, announced any plans for a showcase for this year.

GameSpot has contacted Ubisoft in an attempt to get more information.

In addition to The Division Heartland, Ubisoft is developing a The Division mobile game.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Tom Clancy's The Division 2
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)