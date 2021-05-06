The Division Expands With New Free-To-Play Game Heartland And A Mobile Title

Ubisoft has announced The Division Heartland, a free-to-play game set in The Division universe that's in development at Red Storm.

Heartland is a standalone game, and Ubisoft says you don't need to know anything about the franchise to enjoy it. The game will have an "all-new perspective" on The Division series, and it takes place "in a new setting."

The original Division was set in New York with the sequel moving to Washington D.C. With the title Heartland, it seems the new game will head to the middle of the country.

Heartland is scheduled to release in 2021 or 2022 for PC, consoles, and the cloud. There will be early testing for the game and you can sign up for that here.

Heartland is one part of Ubisoft's wider effort to grow the Division franchise to help it reach a wider audience. Another part of this is a new Division mobile game. No information about this is available yet, however, outside of its existence.

A novel is coming as well from Aconyte. "This new story is set after the events of The Division 2 and explores how the Outbreak affects different regions of the United States as agents fight to secure supply routes," Ubisoft said.

The publisher also reiterated that even more new content is coming to The Division 2 from Ubisoft Massive and Ubisoft Bucharest. "While it's still too early to discuss any specific details, this update will include an entirely new game mode for The Division franchise and new methods for levelling your agents with an emphasis on increasing build variety and viability. We look forward to revealing more later this year ahead of this content's late 2021 release," Ubisoft said.

Finally, Ubisoft announced that The Division's movie at Netflix will no longer be directed by John Wick's David Leitch; instead, Rawson Marshall Thurber (Skyscraper) has come aboard to direct. Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal remain attached to star.

In addition to all these projects, Ubisoft Massive is developing a new Star Wars open-world game and a AAA game based on James Cameron's Avatar.