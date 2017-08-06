The Dark Tower Underwhelms At US Box Office

The newest Stephen King movie, The Dark Tower, opened in US and Canadian theatres this weekend, but it wasn't the hit that Sony might have wanted. It made $19.5 million over the Friday-Sunday period, good enough for No. 1, but Entertainment Weekly says that represents and "underwhelming figure." As announced previously, The Dark Tower movie was billed as the start of a new movie and TV franchise.

The Hollywood news site says The Dark Tower was produced for a "relatively modest" $60 million. The film is based on King's novel series and stars Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey, and Tom Taylor. It was directed by A Royal Affair's Nikolaj Arcel.

Reviewers were divided on The Dark Tower, with some saying it stands as one of the best Stephen King movies and others saying things like "this never should have left pre-production." The film has a 35 rating right now on GameSpot sister site Metacritic.

In GameSpot's review, Michael Rougeau said, "The Dark Tower is probably not the adaptation hardcore fans were hoping for, but it's also not a terrible movie."

Last week, it was reported that The Dark Tower TV series is moving ahead with The Walking Dead showrunner Glen Mazzara attached to oversee it.

Rounding out the top five movies at the US box office this weekend were Dunkirk ($17.6 million), The Emoji Movie ($12.4 million), Girls Trip ($11.4 million), and Kidnap ($10.2 million). You can see the full top 10 list below, as compiled by Entertainment Weekly.

August 4-6 US Box Office Estimates