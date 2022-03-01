The Biggest Games Releasing In March: Gran Turismo 7, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, And More

February was jam-packed with titles and the launch of the Steam Deck, but now that the dust has settled, it's time for a relaxing March month…right? Not exactly, as the gaming industry is picking up speed for the month ahead. Between gung-ho action, a Final Fantasy prequel, and a new game of Bunkers and Badasses, March is stacked with high-profile releases. As usual, we've rounded up a few highlights below, and put together a list of games out this month that should help you prepare your bank account for all the digital temptation that lies ahead.

Shadow Warrior 3 (March 1)

Shadow Warrior 3

Previous Shadow Warrior games have been uncomplicated showcases of gratuitous violence, and Shadow Warrior 3 looks set to continue that tradition with reckless glee. The best-looking entry in the series so far, the game is all fast-paced first-person action and witty one-liners from protagonist Lo Wang. Shadow Warrior 3 is once again developed by Flying Wild Hog, which was acquired by THQ Nordic parent company Embracer back in 2020.

Babylon's Fall (March 3)

Babylon's Fall

Platinum Games has been busy lately, and its next game is a departure from the linear single-player action that it has become known for over the years. While Babylon's Fall still has plenty of action packed into its cooperative RPG frame, this title also happens to be a live service game, a first for the studio.

Gran Turismo 7 (March 4)

Gran Turismo 7

After years of development, Polyphony Digital's latest entry in the long-running Gran Turismo series is ready to race. Much like previous games, Gran Turismo 7 looks set to raise the bar for realistic automobile racing in video game form, and it has a packed garage full of exotic vehicles for you to try out. With plenty of tracks, tons of customization options, and some neat DualSense features for the game as well, Gran Turismo 7 could be the definitive car culture experience on the PS5.

Triangle Strategy (March. 4)

Triangle Strategy

There's nothing like a good old-fashioned tactical turn-based JRPG, and Triangle Strategy looks like it can scratch that very specific itch. While it may have a slow start, the game still plays as a love letter to the past and boasts a gorgeous art design. If you're curious, you can try out a Triangle Strategy demo before it launches this month on Switch.

WWE 2K22 (March. 11)

WWE 2k22

After a lengthy absence, this year sees a new and reinvigorated WWE game hit PC and console. 2K Games and developer Visual Concepts is promising a wrestling experience that has a completely new feel to its design, which range from overhauled controls to updated visuals. Beyond that, you can even try running a WWE show behind the scenes in MyGM, take part in Faction Wars, and create a custom abomination that you'll take from WWE Performance Center rookie to Wrestlemania main-eventer.

Grand Theft Auto V (March 15)

Grand Theft Auto V

Has the world reached peak Grand Theft Auto V saturation yet? Possibly, but 2K Games is rolling out one more upgrade for the long-running game as it prepares to land on a third generation of consoles. For this edition, you can expect new graphics modes that support resolutions up to 4K and frame rates up to 60fps, improvements to texture quality and draw distances, as well as HDR options and ray-tracing. Faster loading times on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 will have you hopping into games quickly, and GTA Online will be enhanced by some significant upgrades as well.

That should keep the lights on long enough at Rocksteady games, as development on GTA 6 continues.

Tunic (March 16)

Tunic

The indie adventure game Tunic is finally out this month, and after a promising demo, this Zelda-like looks set to be one of the most popular indies of the month. You're playing as a fox dressed in a titular tunic, there are loads of obscure little secrets to uncover, and the game looks like wholesome fun. Plus, the art direction is stunning.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (March 18)

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

If it has Frank Sinatra's voice of approval, then Team Ninja's stab at the Final Fantasy franchise must have some magic under its gameplay hood. A prequel to the very first Final Fantasy, Stranger of Paradise takes a soulslike approach to combat and mixes in an extensive job system to create a ton of tactical combat options. Plus, it has some great butt-rock to listen to.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (March 25)

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Roll for initiative sucka! Borderlands games have always fused role-playing mechanics with loot-and-shoot action, and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands embraces that inspiration with a return to the world of Bunkers and Badasses. With a number of classes to choose from, a talented cast of actors giving each character a distinct personality, and some good-looking loot to earn, Gearbox's next game looks like it's rolling 20s in the fun department.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (March 25)

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby will finally exist on a three-dimensional plane in Kirby and the Forgotten Land, the biggest Nintendo Switch exclusive of the month. Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a stage-based 3D adventure in the vein of Super Mario 3D World. Along with Kirby's suite of copy abilities, Kirby has a new trick up his sleeve: Mouthful Mode. Kirby can now take control of large objects such as a car, vending machine, traffic cone, and plenty more fixtures to aid you during the adventure.

March 2022 Video Game Release Schedule