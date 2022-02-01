The Biggest Games Releasing In February: Elden Ring, Dying Light 2, And More

February used to be a month with only a handful of noteworthy new releases in years past, but lately, the most romantic month on the calendar has become a hub of anticipation as developers prepare to launch some of their biggest titles for the year. This month is absolutely stacked with highly anticipated titles, as everything from Destiny 2's latest expansion to Elden Ring will be out in the wild. It's also a big month for hardware, with Valve's Steam Deck releasing at the end of the month.

To see which games aren't arriving on schedule, be sure to check out our feature on every game delayed in 2022 so far. It's small, but like a Gremlin fed after midnight, it's growing.

Dying Light 2 (Feb. 4)

Dying Light 2

After years in development, Techland's Dying Light 2 is finally ready to infect the world with a look at how civilization will survive decades after the zombie apocalypse began. Set in a new dark age of human history, Dying Light 2 promises hundreds of hours of content, tough decisions that'll have actual ramifications on the world around you, and a whole lot of parkour to master as you dodge and dive around all manner of deadly threats. Dying Light 2 is launching on February 4 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Sifu (Feb. 8)

Sifu

How far would you be willing to go to enact your revenge? In Sifu, that's a question that you'll answer with kung fu and a magical talisman that'll save you from death by subtracting a few years off of your lifespan as you kick and chop your way through hordes of enemies. Developed by Slocap--the studio behind Absolver--players will have to put their lives on the line as they master dozens of martial arts moves while hunting down five dangerous assassins. Sifu arrives on PlayStation and PC on February 8.

Horizon Forbidden West (Feb. 18)

Horizon Forbidden West

Sony is kicking off 2022 with a trip forward in time, reuniting players with plucky adventurer Aloy in Horizon: Forbidden West. Set centuries from now and in a world where giant robot machines have usurped humanity's position at the top of the food chain, Forbidden West sees Aloy embark on a quest to find the source of a mysterious plague that is a threat to both organic and mechanical life. Developer Guerilla Games is expanding the world of Horizon, and you can expect new biomes to explore, skills to master, and enhanced combat options to take advantage of--which you'll definitely need if you want to survive a tangle with giant robot snakes. Horizon Forbidden West is a PlayStation exclusive.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (Feb. 22)

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

2022 is shaping up to be a big year for Destiny 2, as the next chapter in Bungie's cosmic sandbox introduces a deadly new Hive threat led by the Witch Queen Savathun. Faced with the threat of undying Hive forces known as the Lucent Brood, players will need to explore new locations, master the power of Glaive-type weapons, and uncover Savathun's true goal. All that, as well as new Strikes, Raids, PvP content, and a year's worth of seasonal events that'll roll out in the aftermath of the Witch Queen's campaign.

Elden Ring (Feb. 25)

Elden Ring

Easily one of the most anticipated releases of the year, Elden Ring combines From Software's talent for challenging action and role-playing depth with contributions from Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin in the lore and narrative world-building department. Set in a vast open-world, Elden Ring prioritizes combat and exploration in the six main areas of the Lands Between, rich customization options, and deadly battles against gruesome enemies. Elden Ring launches February 25 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Steam Deck (Feb. 25)

Originally scheduled for launch last year, Valve's Steam Deck console is finally hitting markets during one of the busiest PC gaming months of 2022. It might turn out to be a smart move, as fans will be able to show off not only what their favorite games look like on the handheld PC, but also the latest titles as detailed above. Available in a range of configurations, the Steam Deck will cost anywhere between $400 to $650 depending on the model you choose. Just remember to avoid opening the console up, in case you value your life. If you managed to get in the earliest wave of reservations, the Steam Deck will start shipping on February 28.