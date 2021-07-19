The Best Switch Pro Controller Alternative Is $42 In Amazon’s 8BitDo Sale

8BitDo manufactures some of the best third-party game controllers around, and right now a handful of the company's great gamepads are discounted at Amazon. The promotion features three dedicated Nintendo Switch controllers, including the stellar SN30 Pro+, as well as TurboGrax-16 Mini and Sega Genesis Mini wireless controllers. As this is an Amazon deal, there's no telling how long it will last.

8BitDo's SN30 Pro+ is our pick for the best Switch Pro Controller alternative. Already cheaper than the Pro Controller at list price ($50), the Pro+ is currently on sale for $42.50. The Pro+ looks has a classic Nintendo look, but it's a thoroughly modern controller with tons of customization options. It features adjustable trigger and joystick sensitivity, rumble, motion controls, and charging via USB-C. You can also use it with PC, Mac, and Android.

If you want a form factor that's decidedly retro, the SN30 Pro for Nintendo Switch is on sale for $38.20. Shaped like an SNES controller, the SN30 Pro is perfect for 2D side-scrollers while also being suitable for modern games thanks to dual sticks and four triggers. For a more compact option, check out the N30 Pro2, a tiny Switch controller that still manages to fit all of the buttons, triggers, and joysticks you need.

8BitDo's M30 wireless Sega Genesis Mini gamepad offers the best way to play Genesis games on the now hard-to-find retro console. However, it's also compatible with Nintendo Switch, so if you play classic Sega games on Switch, it's a great option. It's down to $21.10. Similarly, the PCE Core gamepad is perfect for the also hard-to-secure TurboGrafx-16 Mini, but it works with Switch as well. At just $14.40 right now, the PCE Core controller is a steal.