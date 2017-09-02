The Amazing Eternals Closed Beta Key Giveaway (PC)

We're giving away 500 closed beta keys to The Amazing Eternals on PC.

Entry is open Worldwide. Your closed beta key will be emailed to you within 24 hours.

Enter below (the additional entries are optional):

About The Amazing Eternals:

The Amazing Eternals is a new free-to-play competitive hero shooter from Digital Extremes, the studio behind Warframe. Players have the ability to construct and customize decks from sets of cards unique to each Eternal before each match. This offers players an additional layer of strategy and customization. These cards can give players powerful passive buffs, upgrades to their abilities, even devastating weapons that can turn the tide of battle in key moments.