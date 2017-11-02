The 5 Most Important Things To Remember Before You Watch Thor: Ragnarok

With all the background, characters, and plots that have become essential to the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the years, it's not always easy to keep track of everything. The MCU movies are often designed so you don't have to be a diehard Marvel expert to enjoy each latest entry, but some context never hurts.

With that in mind, here are five spoiler-free points to refresh your memory on before you head to the theaters this weekend to see Thor: Ragnarok.

The Last Time We Saw Hulk

The last time we saw Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner--a.k.a. Hulk--he was flying off to an unknown destination in the Avengers' Quinjet at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron. At this point he could be anywhere--like on a distant planet participating in gladiatorial battles, if Thor: Ragnarok's trailers are to be believed (and, obviously, they are). How did he get there? How much time has passed? Will he ever rejoin The Avengers? Watch Thor: Ragnarok to find out.

The Last Time We Saw Loki

Similarly to Hulk, Tom Hiddleston's Loki left things off on a cliffhanger the last time we saw him in the MCU. By the end of the second Thor movie, Thor: The Dark World, Loki had deposed his adoptive father, Odin, and assumed his identity (and his throne in Asgard). With Loki's return in Thor: Ragnarok confirmed, this is something the movie will have to deal with.

What About Doctor Strange?

Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange ended his own 2016 film as the guardian of the New York Sanctum Sanctorum. None of that really matters, though, as the point is he's got tons of magical powers now, and he lives in New York, where--as a post-credits Doctor Strange scene revealed--he encounters Thor when the God of Thunder visits Midgard in search of Odin.

And The Warriors Three?

Fandral (Zachary Levi/Joshua Dallas), Hogun (Tadanobu Asano), and Volstagg (Ray Stevenson)--a.k.a. The Warriors Three--have been a staple in the Thor comics for decades. Their role in the MCU has been less integral, having appeared in the first two Thor movies, but never really stealing the show. They have a small part in Thor: Ragnarok, so it's worth remembering who they are: powerful warriors who fight at Thor's right hand.

Lastly: The Infinity Stones

With 2018's Infinity War fast approaching, it's worth simply remember where the known Infinity Stones are at this point. Several of them have appeared: The Tesseract (Space Stone) appeared in the first Avengers and is currently in Asgard's vault, the Aether (Reality Stone) was given to The Collector in Thor: The Dark World, the Orb (Power Stone) blew up The Collector's house (leaving the Reality Stone who-knows-where) and was left with the Nova Corps in Guardians of the Galaxy, the Mind Stone was stuck to Vision's forehead in Avengers: Age of Ultron, the Time Stone powered the Eye of Agamotto amulet in Doctor Strange, and the Soul Stone has yet to appear (that we know of).

What do you think of Thor: Ragnarok? Let us know in the comments below.