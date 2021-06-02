Tesla's New In-Car Gaming PC Is Built On AMD

New versions of Tesla's Model X and Model S vehicles are coming soon, and they'll launch with an overhauled infotainment system. In contrast to most in-car systems, Tesla's is basically just a PC--and the new one will be powered by AMD technology.

At its Computex 2021 speech, AMD announced that it's powering Tesla's new setup with a specific eye toward making it more capable as a gaming rig. The chipmaker is pairing a Ryzen processor with a dedicated RDNA2 GPU that's exclusively for the purpose of running big AAA games. The system boasts over 10 teraflops of power, which is likely more than enough to run The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077, just as Tesla CEO Elon Musk promised.

Interior and infotainment system screen of the Model S Plaid.

Analysis from The Verge notes that, based on leaked documents, the Tesla system will likely be using the new Radeon 6600M GPU. This chip has slightly fewer shader units and cores than the PS5, which is also an RDNA2-based 10-teraflop machine. But Tesla's has 10 teraflops combined between the integrated graphics on the CPU and the dedicated GPU, meaning that it probably won't be able to leverage all that power for gaming and will thus be a bit weaker than Sony's system.

The new chips will be incorporated in the Tesla Model S and Model X Plaid versions, which are high-end refreshes of the Model S and Model X lines of electric vehicles. The Model S Plaid begins deliveries on June 10.