Temtem, Pokemon-like MMO, Releases September 6
Gotta catch 'em all, but this time with the homies.
Temtem's official launch is on September 6. It will be available on Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The monster tamer MMO is very Pokemon-esque, but contains a lot more co-op and multiplayer elements.
There is a main story campaign to defeat an enemy called the evil Clan Belsoto, but also customizable elements like living spaces and avatars. Temtem launched on PS5 in early access at the end of 2020.
Once 1.0 launches, the devs plan to regularly add "seasonal updates and a battle pass." Temtem 1.0 will also include the final island, completing the number of islands on the Airborne Archipelago.
Preorders are live. On PC and PlayStation, Temtem's 1.0 standard version sells for $42. The deluxe version that comes with a few in-game cosmetics sells for $62. The Xbox Temtem standard edition sells for a little more for $45 and deluxe for $65.
Minimum PC Requirements
- OS: Windows 10 64bits
- Processor: Celeron G530 2.4Ghz or similar
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GT 650M or similar
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 5 GB available space
- Additional Notes: Minimum requirements for playing at 720p@30fps
Recommended PC Requirements
- OS: Windows 10 64bits
- Processor: Intel i3-6100T 3.2Ghz or similar
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GTX 970 or similar
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 5 GB available space
- Additional Notes: Recommended requirements for playing at 1080p@60fps
