Temtem, Pokemon-like MMO, Releases September 6

Temtem's official launch is on September 6. It will be available on Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The monster tamer MMO is very Pokemon-esque, but contains a lot more co-op and multiplayer elements.

There is a main story campaign to defeat an enemy called the evil Clan Belsoto, but also customizable elements like living spaces and avatars. Temtem launched on PS5 in early access at the end of 2020.

Once 1.0 launches, the devs plan to regularly add "seasonal updates and a battle pass." Temtem 1.0 will also include the final island, completing the number of islands on the Airborne Archipelago.

Preorders are live. On PC and PlayStation, Temtem's 1.0 standard version sells for $42. The deluxe version that comes with a few in-game cosmetics sells for $62. The Xbox Temtem standard edition sells for a little more for $45 and deluxe for $65.

Minimum PC Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64bits

Processor: Celeron G530 2.4Ghz or similar

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GT 650M or similar

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 5 GB available space

Additional Notes: Minimum requirements for playing at 720p@30fps

Recommended PC Requirements