Temtem Developers Respond To Criticism Of Battle Pass

After its recent launch into 1.0, Pokemon-like MMO Temtem is finding some of its fans unhappy with the battle pass introduced into the game.

As reported by Rock Paper Shotgun, fans are upset at the fact that Temtem is a fully-priced game, but still has a battle pass present. Temtem's developer Crema have shared a message in the game's Discord to defend the battle pass, touching on how some have been calling for the game to be review-bombed.

"We are aware that there's been a lot of controversy surrounding our decision to include a battle pass in Temtem, and the nature of this decision is causing a lot of fracture in our community," said community manager Tsukki. "We know there's been calls to review-bomb the game, and the effects of this are being felt."

Temtem has been in early access since 2020, costing $35 up until its full launch, when it increased to $45. Some are calling the decision to include a battle pass in a fully priced game "corporate greed," though others are pointing out it isn't entirely uncommon for a fully priced game to feature a paid-for battle pass, pointing to Sea of Thieves and Fallout 76 as examples.

The battle pass does have a free aspect, like many do, but the launch of 1.0 has introduced an in-game currency called Novas that costs actual money, which you can then use to buy the battle pass.

"We have made it so purchasing one battle pass will give you enough currency to purchase the next for free, and that's an endless loop of free battle passes,” Tsukki explained. However some players are reporting they aren't earning much XP despite playing for multiple hours, but Crema is apparently acknowledging these criticisms, saying it's "on it."

