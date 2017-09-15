Telltale Games Names Former Zynga Boss Its New CEO

Telltale Games, the independent studio behind the popular Game of Thrones, Walking Dead, and Minecraft adventure games, has a new CEO. Pete Hawley, the former executive at mobile and social gaming giant Zynga, has been hired to lead Telltale.

Hawley replaces Dan Connors, the Telltale co-founder who was CEO before being replaced by Kevin Bruner in 2015. Bruner resigned and Connors was CEO again in 2015. At this time, Telltale's board of directors was looking for a permanent replacement for its CEO, leading up to the announcement of Hawley in the top role this week.

Hawley worked at Zynga as a senior vice president and general manager since 2014. Speaking to VentureBeat, Hawley said it is "quite an honor" to join Telltale.

"I've been a huge fan since Telltale reinvented the old LucasArts games," Hawley said. "Now it is working with some of the biggest intellectual properties in the world. It was too good an opportunity to pass up."

Before joining Zynga, Hawley was a production lead at Fable studio Lionhead, working alongside Peter Molyneux on that series from 1993 to 2003. He then spent time with Sony (2003-2005), then EA (2005 to 2010).

You can read more quotes and get the full story here at VentureBeat.

Telltale has a number of high-profile projects in the works, including follow-up seasons for its Wolf Among Us and Game of Thrones franchises.