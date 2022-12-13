Tekken 7 Has Reportedly Sold Over 10 Million Copies

Tekken 7 has officially sold over 10 million copies, according to Tekken lead Katsuhiro Harada--roughly 20% of the Tekken series 54 million total sales. Tekken 7 released in 2015, and in-between June and December, moved over 1 million units. Harada posted in June that Tekken 7 sold 9 million copies.

"TEKKEN7" had achieved Over 10 million sales.

and Recorded Over 54 million copies sales for the series.

Thank you for your continued support!

「鉄拳７」の実販売数が1000万本を突破しました(シリーズ累計は5400万本超)、皆様に感謝いたします.#TEKKEN #TEKKEN7 #鉄拳 pic.twitter.com/qxJlHl0Uk0 — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) December 11, 2022

Bandai Namco released a Tekken 7 Definitive edition back in 2021, a repackaged edition that includes the base game and all the content from four season passes. In the year since, Bandai Namco has continued to support the game, with additional patches still lined up. Tekken 7's next patch, patch 5.10, will feature multiple quality-of-life changes. One of these new features is a streaming mode that makes the online ID of opponents private, and instead shows the character name.

However, Tekken 8's imminent release is only drawer nearer. Tekken 8's first trailer was officially shown during September's State of Play. In the teaser, Jin Kazama fights his dad, Kazuya Mishima, while rain dramatically falls from the sky. A second Tekken 8 trailer debuted at The Game Awards, with more clues as to what the story beats might be. Jin's mother also makes a surprise appearance.

There is currently no scheduled release date for Tekken 8.