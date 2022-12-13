Tekken 7 Has Reportedly Sold Over 10 Million Copies

And Tekken 7's successor, Tekken 8, is on the way.

By on

Comments

Tekken 7 has officially sold over 10 million copies, according to Tekken lead Katsuhiro Harada--roughly 20% of the Tekken series 54 million total sales. Tekken 7 released in 2015, and in-between June and December, moved over 1 million units. Harada posted in June that Tekken 7 sold 9 million copies.

Bandai Namco released a Tekken 7 Definitive edition back in 2021, a repackaged edition that includes the base game and all the content from four season passes. In the year since, Bandai Namco has continued to support the game, with additional patches still lined up. Tekken 7's next patch, patch 5.10, will feature multiple quality-of-life changes. One of these new features is a streaming mode that makes the online ID of opponents private, and instead shows the character name.

Click To Unmute
  1. Xbox Will Allow Call of Duty on PS Plus To Push Activision Deal Through | GameSpot News
  2. Fortnite Winterfest 2022 Has Arrived With 14 Days of Gifts!
  3. Why Elden Ring Is Game Of The Year 2022
  4. Destiny 2: Season of the Seraph - The Dawning Trailer
  5. GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars Now Available
  6. SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake | Boss Fight Trailer
  7. 2nd Trailer - Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection
  8. Vampire Survivors - v1.2.0 QOL Update - Dec.15th
  9. Fire Emblem Engage Goes Back To The Series' Roots
  10. HIGH ON LIFE OFFICIAL LAUNCH TRAILER
  11. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — Race into the holidays on Nintendo Switch!
  12. FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS Winter 2022 Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Tekken 8 Trailer | The Game Awards 2022

However, Tekken 8's imminent release is only drawer nearer. Tekken 8's first trailer was officially shown during September's State of Play. In the teaser, Jin Kazama fights his dad, Kazuya Mishima, while rain dramatically falls from the sky. A second Tekken 8 trailer debuted at The Game Awards, with more clues as to what the story beats might be. Jin's mother also makes a surprise appearance.

There is currently no scheduled release date for Tekken 8.

The Best PlayStation Fighting Games For PS5 And PS4
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Tekken 7
PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)