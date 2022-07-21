Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection Launches August 30

After the heroes in a half-shell brought classic arcade gameplay to modern consoles in Shredder's Revenge, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection will continue the trend by grouping the entire retro TMNT library into one place on August 30.

The Cowabunga Collection includes 13 different TMNT games from yesteryear across multiple platforms, including the NES, Super NES, Sega Genesis, Game Boy, and arcade. The package also includes the Japanese regional version for all but two of the games, as well as modern features such as saving and rewinding for particularly tough missions.

The 13 games included in the collection are as follows:

Arcade Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (includes online play) TMNT: Turtles In Time (includes online play)

NES Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: The Arcade Game Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3: The Manhattan Project Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters

Super NES Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles In Time Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (includes online play)

Sega Genesis Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (includes online play) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters

Game Boy Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of The Foot Clan Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back From The Sewers Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue



The TMNT Cowabunga Collection launches August 30 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC.