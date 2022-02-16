Tango Gameworks Announces Japan-Only Mobile Game Hero Dice

Tango Gameworks, the Bethesda-owned studio behind The Evil Within and the upcoming Ghostwire: Tokyo, have unveiled its latest project: a four-player mobile board game/action hybrid game called Hero Dice.

Hero Dice is a Japanese exclusive turn-based game that uses dice and other board game features in a hero-battling action game. Players will determine their hero's attack power via a dice roll every turn, but can also add certain effects to the battlefield by using cards.

Hero Dice is currently available for pre-registration in Japan for both iOS and Android devices, though the current known release window is a non-specific "Spring 2022." There is also no word yet on whether the game will be released outside of Japan.

Tango Gameworks was founded by Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami in March 2010, and was eventually purchased by Bethesda seven months later. The team has worked on both games in the Evil Within franchise, and will also be launching Ghostwire: Tokyo on March 25. Both Bethesda and Tango are now part of the Xbox brand after Microsoft acquired Bethesda's parent company ZeniMax Media in March 2021.