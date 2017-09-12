Taken Star Liam Neeson Says He's Finished With Action Movies

Liam Neeson has been one of Hollywood's best regarded leading men for nearly three decades, but in recent years has been known for popular action movies such as Taken, Non-Stop, and Run All Night. However, the star has now announced that his days as an action hero are over.

Speaking at the Toronto International Film Festival, Neeson explained that he was still being offered action movies. "They're still throwing serious money at me to do that stuff," he said, via Sky News. "[But] I'm like: 'Guys, I'm sixty-f******-five.' Audiences are eventually going to go: 'Come on.'"

Neeson went on to explain that his re-emergence in his 50s as an action hero was "all a pure accident." He continued: "I've shot one that's going to come out in January sometime. There might be another. That's it. But not Taken, none of that franchise stuff."

It was 2008's Taken that kickstarted Neeson's action career. The movie was produced and written by Fifth Element director Luc Besson, and it grossed $226 million worldwide from a modest $26 million budget. It was followed by two sequels.

The movie that is receiving a January release that Neeson refers to is The Commuter. The thriller marks the fourth collaboration between Neeson and director Jaume Collet-Serra, following Unknown, Non-Stop, and Run All Night. Check out the new trailer below: