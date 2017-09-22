Take A Peek At Final Fantasy 14's Next Patch, The Legend Returns

Square Enix just dropped a healthy helping of new screenshots of Final Fantasy XIV's next patch, The Legend Returns, which is due in early October. This sneak peek gives us a good look at the new main scenario quests, a Final Fantasy XII-inspired raid, dungeon, housing, and more.

For this particular patch, Final Fantasy XII writer and director Matsuno Yasumi and director, illustrator, and designer Keita Amemiya have joined the team as guest creators. Take a look at their work coming to life in the screenshots below.

The new main scenario quests follow Lyse after the liberation of Ala Mhigo. Her people must come to terms with the past, but also find a way to rebuild and move forward towards their free future. Choices will affect Fordola, who still waits in her prison cell, and now that Raubhan's dream has come true for Ala Mhigo, what will he return to?

As for the new alliance raid, Return to Ivalice, the residents of Kugane wake up to a rather large surprise. Above their city is an airship, unlike any they've seen before. Instead of the bleak appearance of the empire's warmachina, this airship, the Prima Vista, belongs to the Majestic Imperial Theater Company. Why the group has appeared here lies within the songs they sing of Ivalice, and their work The Zodiac Brave Story.

The Drowned City of Skalla is this update's latest dungeon addition. Skalla, a small nation in Gyr Abania, existed during the fifth astral era, but war and the great flood of the sixth umbral calamity drowned the city and all of its might. This disaster left it in dilapidated ruins for monsters to lurkin providing plenty of treasures to plunder.

Finally, this patch opens up housing in Shirogane, an epicenter of traditional Eastern Asian design. With this update, you'll not only be able to relocate your in-game home, but also be able to take full advantage of storage.

Patch 4.1, The Legend Returns, will be available on PS4 and PC in early October. This is the latest major update since PS3 support ceased and the MMO's second expansion, Stormblood, released in June.